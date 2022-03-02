District Court
Feb. 17
• Ashley Katherine Wiley vs. Kevin Lewis Wiley
Feb. 18
• McKenna Kenay Minix vs. Jessie Allen Nipper
Feb. 21
• Autumn Miyer Rhodes vs. Matthew Jackson
• Amy M. Marcum vs. Jimmy W. Marcum
• Regina Seyfrit vs. Wesley Seyfrit
• Joshua Gary Musick vs. Abdi Faiza
Feb. 23
• Jennifer Renea Wilburn vs. Colen Wilburn
Circuit Court
Feb. 17
• Jarod Douglas Stokley vs. Miranda Lynn Stokley
• Kayla Leann Goodwin vs. Jonathan Dillon Spencer
• Tracy D. Lamb vs. John C. Lamb III
Feb. 18
• Madison Brooke King vs. Kyle G. Cherry
Feb. 22
• David Taylor vs. Abigail Taylor
• CHFS EX REL. Melinda Anderson vs. Aaron R. Shanks
• CHFS EX REL Linda K. Rose vs. Adam Scott Rose
Feb. 23
• Jaylyn A. Gadd vs. Jeremy D. Gadd
Foreclosure
Feb. 22
• Central Kentucky Federal Savings Bank vs, Thomas L. Allen
