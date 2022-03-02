District Court

 

Feb. 17

• Ashley Katherine Wiley vs. Kevin Lewis Wiley

 

Feb. 18

• McKenna Kenay Minix vs. Jessie Allen Nipper

 

Feb. 21

• Autumn Miyer Rhodes vs. Matthew Jackson

• Amy M. Marcum vs. Jimmy W. Marcum

• Regina Seyfrit vs. Wesley Seyfrit

• Joshua Gary Musick vs. Abdi Faiza

 

Feb. 23

• Jennifer Renea Wilburn vs. Colen Wilburn

 

Circuit Court

 

Feb. 17

• Jarod Douglas Stokley vs. Miranda Lynn Stokley

• Kayla Leann Goodwin vs. Jonathan Dillon Spencer

• Tracy D. Lamb vs. John C. Lamb III

 

Feb. 18

• Madison Brooke King vs. Kyle G. Cherry

 

Feb. 22

• David Taylor vs. Abigail Taylor

• CHFS EX REL. Melinda Anderson vs. Aaron R. Shanks

• CHFS EX REL Linda K. Rose vs. Adam Scott Rose

 

Feb. 23

• Jaylyn A. Gadd vs. Jeremy D. Gadd

 

Foreclosure

 

Feb. 22

• Central Kentucky Federal Savings Bank vs, Thomas L. Allen

Recommended for you