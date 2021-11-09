Madison County District and Circuit Court: Week of October 21 - 27, 2021

District Court

Oct. 21

• Lindsey M. Bates vs. Billy R. Spurlock

• Carlos James Bates vs. Lacy Stevens

Oct. 22

• Amy White to Jason Melvin White

Oct. 26

• Kayla S. Broughton vs. Craig A. Taylor

Oct. 27

• Melissa Reed vs. Gerald D. Reed

 

Circuit Court

 

Oct. 22

• Christopher Thomas Caudill vs. Desire Allen Caudill

• Matthew C. Miller Amanda Miller

• Kirstie A. Nobbe vs. Joseph D. Nobbe

Oct. 26

• Kelli Nicole Ballard bs. Joshua Andy Lee Ballard

• Karen Elain McMillan vs. Anthony Wayne McMillan 

Paula Fish vs. Michael Fish

Oct. 27

• CHFS EX REL Sandra Sizemore vs. Timothy Elam

• CHFS EX REL Johmeka Richardson to Barry Young

 

Foreclosures

 

Oct. 23

• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Mary Louise Criswell, ET AL

• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Roy Dale Richardson ET AL

Oct. 25

• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Carroll Hackworth ET AL

• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. James Christopher Parks ET AL

