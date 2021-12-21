District Court
Dec. 9
• Amy White vs. Jason Melvin White
• Brittany H. Thomas vs. Joseph A. Jackson
• Stacy Van Halstead vs. Swan Lee Halstead
Dec. 13
• Katie Duncan vs. Ryan Denholm
Dec. 14
• Jacqueline L. Cox vs. Alan A. Tzan-Zacdruas
Dec. 15
• Gregory Allan Dargavell vs. Adam Keith Claypoole
• Monica Renee West vs. Ryan Matthew Evans
• Lacey M. Hartstock vs. Richard L. Coombs
• Michelle Wilson vs. Melvin Young
• Brittany L. Clark vs. Robert S. Brown
