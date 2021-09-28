Madison County District Court: September 9 - 15, 2021

District Court

Sept. 10

• Kendrick, Shawn Allen vs. Kendrick, Chasity Mae

• Rader, Kandis Renee vs. Malley, Joshua Titgon

• Kekic, Sara vs. Jalali, Reza

Sept. 13

• Steel, Monica vs. Wylie Kary 

•Warfield, Shene Marie v.s VanCleave, James Louis

• Huff, Miranda Eve vs. Dickerson, Jeffery Wayne

 Sept. 15

• Wiseman, Brandy Ann vs. Wiseman Raney E.

 

Circuit Court

 

Sept. 9

• Artley, Brandy Michelle vs. Artley, Brian Duoglas

• Gomez, Yolanda Correa vs. Sorcia, Tomas Garcia

 

Sept. 13

• Keck, Ashley D. vs. Keck, James O.

Sept. 14

• Cooke, Christine M. vs. Stewart, Rodger

 

Sept. 15

• Hall, John M. vs. Hall, Rexanne

