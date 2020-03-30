The Madison County Emergency Management Agency, a branch of Madison County Government, has been working on obtaining and distributing critical personal protective equipment and transitional spacing for COVID-19.
The picture depicts the tents provided by EMA to Family Health Care Clinic and Baptist Health Urgent Care in Richmond to provide transitional space. This is an example of EMA gathering resources from the public and private sector to support our community.”
