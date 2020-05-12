The Madison County Fair and Horse Show has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with great frustration that we announce the Madison County Fair has been canceled,” a post on the Madison County Fairgrounds Facebook page said. “We tried every way to make it happen, but unfortunately we just cannot make it work.”
The fair was originally planned for July 24-Aug. 1.
The Franklin County Fair also was called off on Tuesday. The Franklin County Fair and Horse Show was planned for July 14-18.
Last week, Berea City officials announced the pool will be closed for season. Paradise Cove in Richmond also won’t be open this year.
