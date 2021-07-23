Madison County Fair Events: Saturday, July 24th

• 4-H Poultry Show, 11 a.m.  Richardson Hall

• KOI Truck and ATV Dirt Drags 7p.m.  Evan McCord Pull Track

• Magic Show 6 p.m. Fairgrounds

• 4-H Ham Speeches 5 p.m.  Richardson Hall

• Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo  5 p.m. Farm Bureau Pavillion

