Madison County Fair: Friday, July 30, 2021

Friday, July 30

Battle of the Bluegrass – truck and tractor pull           7:00 PM                  Evan McCord Pull Track

Magic Show                                                                 6:00 PM                  Fairgrounds

Back Seat Driving                                                        6:00 PM                  Fairgrounds

Pony Pull                                                                      7:00 PM                  Embry Curry Arena

Sam Smith Band                                                          7:00 PM                  Embry Curry Arena

Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo                                           6:00 PM                  Farm Bureau Pavilion

Dog Demo                                                                   6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds

Paradise Amusement Rides                                        6:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Exhibits open to public                                               Willis Hall

In-Range Archery                                                        6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds

