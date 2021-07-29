Madison County Fair: Friday, July 30, 2021

Friday, July 30
Battle of the Bluegrass – truck and tractor pull 7:00 PM Evan McCord Pull Track
Magic Show 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
Back Seat Driving 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
Pony Pull 7:00 PM Embry Curry Arena
Sam Smith Band 7:00 PM Embry Curry Arena
Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo 6:00 PM Farm Bureau Pavilion
Dog Demo 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
Paradise Amusement Rides 6:00 PM
6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Exhibits open to public Willis Hall
In-Range Archery 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
