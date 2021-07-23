Madison County Fair: Saturday, July 24, 2021

• 4-H Poultry Show                 11 a.m.    Richardson Hall

• KOI Truck & ATV Dirt Drags   7 p.m.     Evan McCord Pull Track

• J R’s Rodeo.                         7 p.m.      Embry Curry Arena

• Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo     6 p.m.      Farm Bureau Pavilion

 

