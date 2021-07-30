Madison County Fair: Saturday, July 31, 2021

Saturday, July 31

Swap Meet                                                            8 AM to 12 PM               Front Parking Area

Exhibit Pickup                                                      9:00 to 11:00 AM            Willis Hall

Greased Pig Championship                                        8:00 PM                   Farm Bureau Pavilion

Battle of the Bluegrass - truck and tractor pull           7:00 PM                   Evan McCord Pull Track

Demo Derby                                                                7:00 PM                   Demo Track

Magic Show                                                                 6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds

Back Seat Driving Championship                               6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds                             

Corn Hole Championship                                            6:00 PM                   Richardson Hall

Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo                                          6:00 PM                   Farm Bureau Pavilion

Mounted Shooters                                                       7:00 PM                   Embry Curry Arena

Paradise Amusement Rides                                        6:00 PM

Dog Demo                                                                   6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds

In-Range Archery                                                        6:00 PM                   Fairgrounds

