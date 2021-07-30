Madison County Fair: Saturday, July 31, 2021

Saturday, July 31
Swap Meet 8 AM to 12 PM Front Parking Area
Exhibit Pickup 9:00 to 11:00 AM Willis Hall
Greased Pig Championship 8:00 PM Farm Bureau Pavilion
Battle of the Bluegrass - truck and tractor pull 7:00 PM Evan McCord Pull Track
Demo Derby 7:00 PM Demo Track
Magic Show 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
Back Seat Driving Championship 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
Corn Hole Championship 6:00 PM Richardson Hall
Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo 6:00 PM Farm Bureau Pavilion
Mounted Shooters 7:00 PM Embry Curry Arena
Paradise Amusement Rides 6:00 PM
Dog Demo 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
In-Range Archery 6:00 PM Fairgrounds
