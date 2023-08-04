Law Enforcement Dog Demo, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Magic Show, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Community Honor Awards, 6 p.m., Richardson Hall
Pet Pageant, 6 p.m., Richardson Hall
In-Range Archery, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Battle of the Bluegrass, 7 p.m., McCord Pull Track Truck/Tractor Pull
Gated & Walking Horse Fun Show, 7 p.m., Curry Arena
Sheep Rodeo Qualifying All Ages, 8 p.m., Fairgrounds
Greased Pig Qualifying All Ages, 8 p.m., Fairgrounds
Local Live Music, 7-10 p.m., Farm Bureau Pavilion
