Madison County Fair 2022

Law Enforcement Dog Demo, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Magic Show, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Community Honor Awards, 6 p.m., Richardson Hall

Pet Pageant, 6 p.m., Richardson Hall

In-Range Archery, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Battle of the Bluegrass, 7 p.m., McCord Pull Track Truck/Tractor Pull

Gated & Walking Horse Fun Show, 7 p.m., Curry Arena

Sheep Rodeo Qualifying All Ages, 8 p.m., Fairgrounds

Greased Pig Qualifying All Ages, 8 p.m., Fairgrounds

Local Live Music, 7-10 p.m., Farm Bureau Pavilion

