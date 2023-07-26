Saturday, July 29
Swap Meet: 8 a.m.-noon, Front Parking Area
4-H Horse Show, 10 a.m., Embry Curry Arena
In-Range Archery, 6 p.m. , Fairgrounds
Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Pre-Teen, Teen & Miss Pageants, 7 p.m., Richardson Hall
Community Honor Awards, 7 p.m., Richardson Hall
Hall’s Motor Sports – Mud Run, 8 p.m., Red’s Mud Hole
Sunday, July 30
Mullett/Bald Head Contest, 4 p.m., Richardson Hall
Gospel Sing, 2-4 p.m., Richardson Hall
Magic Show, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Food Truck Championship, 5-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds
Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
Jeep Day, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds
KOI Truck & ATV Drag Race, 6 p.m., Evan McCord Pull Track
Pony Pull, 3 p.m., Curry Arena
