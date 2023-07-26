Madison County Fair 2022

Saturday, July 29

Swap Meet: 8 a.m.-noon, Front Parking Area

4-H Horse Show, 10 a.m., Embry Curry Arena

In-Range Archery, 6 p.m. , Fairgrounds

Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Pre-Teen, Teen & Miss Pageants, 7 p.m., Richardson Hall

Community Honor Awards, 7 p.m., Richardson Hall

Hall’s Motor Sports – Mud Run, 8 p.m., Red’s Mud Hole

Sunday, July 30

Mullett/Bald Head Contest, 4 p.m., Richardson Hall

Gospel Sing, 2-4 p.m., Richardson Hall

Magic Show, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Food Truck Championship, 5-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds

Back Seat Driving-Lawn Tractor, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

Jeep Day, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds

KOI Truck & ATV Drag Race, 6 p.m., Evan McCord Pull Track

Pony Pull, 3 p.m., Curry Arena

