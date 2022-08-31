Madison County Family Court: August 11 - 17, 2022

District Court
Aug. 11
• Thomas Joseph Cutter vs. Susan A. Thomas
• Ashley Nicole Berryman vs. Kimberly Renee Berryman
Aug. 12
• April L. Venable vs. Joseph E. Napier
Aug. 15
• Jeffery O’Neil Phillips vs. Beatrice A. Howe
Aug. 16
• Tina Louise Baker vs. Joshua Andrew Baker
Circuit Court
Aug. 11
• Johnna Lucinda Lear vs. Robert Lee Lear, Jr.
• Alexcia De’Serae Richard vs. Lawling Bichao Gakindi
Aug. 12
• Jacqueline Suzanne Cain vs. Jackie Ray Powell
• Derrick Fee Miller vs. Cherika Chenee Miller
Aug. 15
• CHFS EX REL Katheryne M. Novick vs. Serbastian A. Moreau
Aug. 16
• Reynaldo Espinosa Hernandez vs. Claudia Gutierre Contreras
• Denise O’Mara vs. Christian W. O’Mara
Aug. 17
• Anthony Dylan Coomer vs. Chasity Minto Coomer
• Janet C. White vs. Sandra D. Williams
• Katherine Pelfrey vs. Cecil Pelfrey
• Lakeisha Marie Childers vs. Pamela Anelius Nichols
Foreclosures
Aug. 12
• PNC Bank, National Association vs. Jeroline W. Cantrell ET AL
Aug. 16
• Allan Ludwick vs. Noal Douglas Oliver, ET AL
