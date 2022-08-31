Madison County Family Court: August 11 - 17, 2022

District Court

Aug. 11

• Thomas Joseph Cutter vs. Susan A. Thomas

• Ashley Nicole Berryman vs. Kimberly Renee Berryman

Aug. 12

• April L. Venable vs. Joseph E. Napier

Aug. 15

• Jeffery O’Neil Phillips vs. Beatrice A. Howe

Aug. 16

• Tina Louise Baker vs. Joshua Andrew Baker

 

Circuit Court

 Aug. 11

• Johnna Lucinda Lear vs. Robert Lee Lear, Jr.

• Alexcia De’Serae Richard vs. Lawling Bichao Gakindi

Aug. 12

• Jacqueline Suzanne Cain vs. Jackie Ray Powell

• Derrick Fee Miller vs. Cherika Chenee Miller

Aug. 15

• CHFS EX REL Katheryne M. Novick vs. Serbastian A. Moreau

Aug. 16

• Reynaldo Espinosa Hernandez vs. Claudia Gutierre Contreras

• Denise O’Mara vs. Christian W. O’Mara

Aug. 17

• Anthony Dylan Coomer vs. Chasity Minto Coomer

• Janet C. White vs. Sandra D. Williams

• Katherine Pelfrey vs. Cecil Pelfrey

• Lakeisha Marie Childers vs. Pamela Anelius Nichols

 

Foreclosures

Aug. 12

• PNC Bank, National Association vs. Jeroline W. Cantrell ET AL

Aug. 16

• Allan Ludwick vs. Noal Douglas Oliver, ET AL

