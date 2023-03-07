Madison County Family Court: February 16 - 22, 2023

District Court
Feb. 20
• Kristina M. Traore vs. Shayne L, Burdette
Feb. 21
• Morgan P. Hurst vs. David W. Wrinn
• Khayonna Vandervalk vs. John Wayne Medley
Circuit Court
Feb. 16
• Amy White vs. Jason White
• McKenzie Ervin vs. Andrew Smith
Feb. 17
• Macheala Dawn Kidd vs. Alley Taylor
• Tabitha Lynn Noakes vs. Charles Warren Mounce
Feb. 20
• Melissa Renee Volpert vs. Jeffrey Dean Volpert
• Christina King vs. Jerry King
Feb. 21
• Alexandrea Dawn Lowry vs. Jennifer Joseph, ET AL
• Christina Rogers vs. Aaron Rogers
• Leah Brandenburg Ison vs. Robert Avery Ison
Feb. 22
• Sandra Bledsoe vs. Donald Davis
• CHFS EX REL., Tiffani L. Weissenfluh vs. Devin A. Meeks
Foreclosure
Feb. 18
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Betsey Satterfield, ET AL
