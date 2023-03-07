Madison County Family Court: February 16 - 22, 2023

District Court

Feb. 20

• Kristina M. Traore vs. Shayne L, Burdette

 

Feb. 21

• Morgan P. Hurst vs. David W. Wrinn

• Khayonna Vandervalk vs. John Wayne Medley

 

Circuit Court

Feb. 16

• Amy White vs. Jason White

• McKenzie Ervin vs. Andrew Smith

 

Feb. 17

• Macheala Dawn Kidd vs. Alley Taylor

• Tabitha Lynn Noakes vs. Charles Warren Mounce

 

Feb. 20

• Melissa Renee Volpert vs. Jeffrey Dean Volpert

• Christina King vs. Jerry King

 

Feb. 21

• Alexandrea Dawn Lowry vs. Jennifer Joseph, ET AL

• Christina Rogers vs. Aaron Rogers

• Leah Brandenburg Ison vs. Robert Avery Ison

 

Feb. 22

• Sandra Bledsoe vs. Donald Davis

• CHFS EX REL., Tiffani L. Weissenfluh vs. Devin A. Meeks

 

Foreclosure

Feb. 18

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Betsey Satterfield, ET AL

