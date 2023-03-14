Madison County Family Court: February 23 - March 1, 2023

District Court
Feb. 23
• Brianna A. Rehg vs. Bailey Cole
• Lily C. Dickenson vs. Reese Calvin Capps
Feb. 24
• Megan Elizabeth Derringer vs. Andrew Blake Short
• Kelsey Lynn Ballou vs. Joseph Ray Ballou
Feb. 26
• Katrina Isabella Neville vs. Caleb D. Goss
Circuit Court
Feb. 23
• Lesley Danielle Buckner vs. Jay Earl Buckner
• Christopher J. Lewis vs. Anthony D. Thompson
Feb. 24
• Angela Kerr vs. Joe Kerr
• Jeremy Richard Calder vs. Lavonna Carleen Calder
Feb. 27
• CHFS for Felicia S. Woods vs. Dalisha J. Crosy
• Morgan Courtney Couch vs. Lindsey Gilbert
• Sheena Nicole LaDuke vs. Bobby Durrel LaDuke
• Vanessa Irene Feltner vs. Denver McLee Feltner
March 1
• Austin Wayne Hiler vs. Alexandra Jordan Hiler
Foreclosures
Feb. 23
• Sierra Pacific Mortgager Company, Inc. vs. Aaron Thomas Clark
• Pennymack Loan Servicess, LLC vs. John H. Hurst
Feb. 27
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Executrix Marlanda Sirlon
• Waterside Tax Service Company vs. Christopher Bishop
• Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Joshua Cress, ET AL
