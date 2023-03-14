Madison County Family Court: February 23 - March 1, 2023

District Court

Feb. 23

• Brianna A. Rehg vs. Bailey Cole

• Lily C. Dickenson vs. Reese Calvin Capps

 

Feb. 24

• Megan Elizabeth Derringer vs. Andrew Blake Short

• Kelsey Lynn Ballou vs. Joseph Ray Ballou

 

Feb. 26

• Katrina Isabella Neville vs. Caleb D. Goss

 

Circuit Court

Feb. 23

• Lesley Danielle Buckner vs. Jay Earl Buckner

• Christopher J. Lewis vs. Anthony D. Thompson

 

Feb. 24

• Angela Kerr vs. Joe Kerr

• Jeremy Richard Calder vs. Lavonna Carleen Calder

 

Feb. 27

• CHFS for Felicia S. Woods vs. Dalisha J. Crosy

• Morgan Courtney Couch vs. Lindsey Gilbert

• Sheena Nicole LaDuke vs. Bobby Durrel LaDuke

• Vanessa Irene Feltner vs. Denver McLee Feltner 

 

March 1

• Austin Wayne Hiler vs. Alexandra Jordan Hiler

 

Foreclosures

Feb. 23

• Sierra Pacific Mortgager Company, Inc. vs. Aaron Thomas Clark

• Pennymack Loan Servicess, LLC vs. John H. Hurst 

Feb. 27

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Executrix Marlanda Sirlon

• Waterside Tax Service Company vs. Christopher Bishop

• Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Joshua Cress, ET AL

Recommended for you