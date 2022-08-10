Madison County Family Court: July 21 - 27, 2022

District Court

 

July 21

• Andrea Kate Collier vs. Derek Gray

July 22

• Megan Lynch vs. William Anthony Martin

July 27

• Valarie Jean Ward vs. Luke Mc Cowen

• Lindsay T. Yinger vs. Gerald E. Yinger, III

• Sandra Kay Horn vs. Joreges Louis Roblero 

 

Circuit Court

 

July 21

• James Kimsey vs. Adria Kelley

• Micah Shane Renner vs. Sydney Lauren Brown

July 22

• Chelsea Ray Sumner-Parsons vs. Tyler Lloyd Parsons

July 26

• Virginia Harrison Wallace vs. Cody Mitchell Wallace

• Cynthia Lynn Palmer vs. Phillip Allen Palmer

July 27

• Billie Jo Combs vs. Ricky Allen Hatton

