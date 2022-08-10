Madison County Family Court: July 21 - 27, 2022

District Court
July 21
• Andrea Kate Collier vs. Derek Gray
July 22
• Megan Lynch vs. William Anthony Martin
July 27
• Valarie Jean Ward vs. Luke Mc Cowen
• Lindsay T. Yinger vs. Gerald E. Yinger, III
• Sandra Kay Horn vs. Joreges Louis Roblero
Circuit Court
July 21
• James Kimsey vs. Adria Kelley
• Micah Shane Renner vs. Sydney Lauren Brown
July 22
• Chelsea Ray Sumner-Parsons vs. Tyler Lloyd Parsons
July 26
• Virginia Harrison Wallace vs. Cody Mitchell Wallace
• Cynthia Lynn Palmer vs. Phillip Allen Palmer
July 27
• Billie Jo Combs vs. Ricky Allen Hatton
