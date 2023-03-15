District Court
March 6
• Ashley N. Cameron vs. Douglas A. Whitmore
• Faye Jean Briggs vs. Joshua Timothy Sosinski
March 7
• Jack McCoy vs. Jennifer Kermeen
• Robin Northern vs. Matthew D. Jones
• Jessica Johnson vs. Donald Johbnson
• Faith Anne Saylor vs. Dakota Scott Benge
Circuit Court
March 2
• Justin Earley vs. Vickie Earley
• Frank Anthony Santoroski, Jr. vs Laura Renee Santoroski
• Kristin Hunt vs. Christopher Hunt
March 3
• Iian Bear vs. Kimberly Bear
• Misty Nicole School vs. Steven Alex School., Jr.
March 6
• Josh Howsam vs. Tiffany Preston
• CHFS EX REL., London R. Warner vs. Demarcus C. Wingate
• John Howard McGinnis Hoover, Jr. vs. Michael Allen Hoover
March 7
• Donna Clifton vs. Ashley Miller
• Kala Dawnya Northern vs. Curtis James S. Northern
• Hamilton Taylor vs. Lacey Presley
• Dusty Dawn Kenley vs. Kenneth Leigh Kenley
• William Shane Whittaker vs. Kamara Dyre Whittaker
Foreclosures
None this week
