District Court

March 6

• Ashley N. Cameron vs. Douglas A. Whitmore

• Faye Jean Briggs vs. Joshua Timothy Sosinski

 

March 7

• Jack McCoy vs. Jennifer Kermeen

• Robin Northern vs. Matthew D. Jones

• Jessica Johnson vs. Donald Johbnson

• Faith Anne Saylor vs. Dakota Scott Benge

 

 

Circuit Court

March 2

• Justin Earley vs. Vickie Earley

• Frank Anthony Santoroski, Jr. vs Laura Renee Santoroski

• Kristin Hunt vs. Christopher Hunt

 

March 3

• Iian Bear vs. Kimberly Bear

• Misty Nicole School vs. Steven Alex School., Jr.

 

March 6

• Josh Howsam vs. Tiffany Preston

• CHFS EX REL., London R. Warner vs. Demarcus C. Wingate

• John Howard McGinnis Hoover, Jr. vs. Michael Allen Hoover

 

March 7

• Donna Clifton vs. Ashley Miller

• Kala Dawnya Northern vs. Curtis James S. Northern

• Hamilton Taylor vs. Lacey Presley

• Dusty Dawn Kenley vs. Kenneth Leigh Kenley

• William Shane Whittaker vs. Kamara Dyre Whittaker

 

Foreclosures

None this week

Recommended for you