Madison County Family Court: May 5 - 11, 2022

District Court

 

May 6

• Kaylee Marie Hoevenaar vs. Brandon Neetrele Cooper

May 9

• Paul Bailey and Stacy Brown

• Breanna Lauren Goble vs. Brett D. Preston

• Cynthia Lynn Palmer vs. Phillip Allen Palmer

• Shelly Nicole Rogers vs. Daniel Ray Rogers

May 11

• Karen Renee Seinhauser-Brinegar vs. Duke Brinegar

• Billie Jean Martin vs. Cipriano Cortes-Reyes

 

Circuit Court

May 5

• Joseph David Patterson vs. Britney Renee Patterson

May 6

• CHFS EX., Rel., Breauntae R. Chenault vs. Jarvis M. Worthy

• Monyca A. Delp vs. Jonathon C. Delp

• Danielle Freeman vs. Kyle Freeman

• Kelly Vasey Linville vs. Chad Ashley Linville

• Cassidy Shanon Ely vs. Michael Joseph Ely

May 9

• Sharonda Steele vs. John Steel

May 11

• Amy Nashea Cox vs. Shawn Gene Coz

• Madison Faith McDaniel vs. Jerrod F. Foley

• Robert Reese vs. Amanda Reese

• Lisa Foster vs. Rebecca Hamblin, ET. AL.

• Robert Reese vs. Larry King

 

Foreclosures

 

May 5

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. William G. Strife, ET. AL.

May 6

• Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC vs. John Murphy, ET.AL.

May 9

• Kentucky Housing Corporation vs. Lucas R. Proffitt, ET. AL.

• Sean Curry vs. Martin D. Sizemore Trust, ET. AL.

