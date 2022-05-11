Madison County Family Court: Week of April 21 - 27, 2022

April 22
• Brittany Michelle Taylor vs. Kevin Taylor
April 25
• Teresa Ann Webb vs. Darrell K. Webb
April 26
• Belina F. Shelton vs. Gordon E. Shelton
• Caitlyn Marie Brewer vs. Wesley Lamont Stevenson
Circuit Court
April 21
• Alan D. Williams vs. Samantha E. Williams
• Jaycee Cox vs. Dante Cox
• Stephen R. Fauber vs. Markley D. Fauber
April 22
• Cora Jean Strawder vs. Jeffrey Maurice Strawder
• Carrie Varney vs. Edward Bingham
• Garrett Farrell vs. Kayla Marie Rhoden
• Donna Michelle Hamilton vs. Edward Douglas Hamilton
April 25
• Austin Duane Lowe vs. William Clay Grace, Jr.
• Bryan Russell vs. Heather Russell
• Ashley McCallister vs. James Thomas McCallister
April 27
• CHFS EX REL, Courtney Vanwinkle vs. Wesley Seyfrit
• CHFS EX REL, Teresa A. King vs. Jamie Nichole Christopher
