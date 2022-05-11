Madison County Family Court: Week of April 21 - 27, 2022

April 22

• Brittany Michelle Taylor vs. Kevin Taylor

 

April 25

• Teresa Ann Webb vs. Darrell K. Webb

 

April 26

• Belina F. Shelton vs. Gordon E. Shelton

• Caitlyn Marie Brewer vs. Wesley Lamont Stevenson

 

Circuit Court

 

April 21

• Alan D. Williams vs. Samantha E. Williams

• Jaycee Cox vs. Dante Cox

• Stephen R. Fauber vs. Markley D. Fauber

 

April 22

• Cora Jean Strawder vs. Jeffrey Maurice Strawder

• Carrie Varney vs. Edward Bingham

• Garrett Farrell vs. Kayla Marie Rhoden

• Donna Michelle Hamilton vs. Edward Douglas Hamilton

 

April 25

• Austin Duane Lowe vs. William Clay Grace, Jr.

• Bryan Russell vs. Heather Russell

• Ashley McCallister vs. James Thomas McCallister

 

April 27

• CHFS EX REL, Courtney Vanwinkle vs. Wesley Seyfrit

• CHFS EX REL, Teresa A. King vs. Jamie Nichole Christopher

