Madison County Food Inspections: September 8, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 08/20/21 to 09/03/21
Regular Inspections with no follow up
Chuck Wagon Food Truck 99%
Cracker Barrel 101 McKinney Dr., Berea 99%
Mi Pueblo of Richmond 465 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 99%
Domino’s Pizza 119 Clay Dr., Berea 96%
Brandi’s Bakery & Bistro 154 Mini Mall Dr., Berea 100%
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
Tienda Hidalgo 517 Leighway Drive, Richmond 92%
Captain D’s 1059 Berea Road, Richmond 93%
Follow-up Inspections with no follow up due
None
Follow-up Inspections with follow up due
Tienda Hidalgo 517 Leighway Drive, Richmond 93%
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow due
None
