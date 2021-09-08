Madison County Food Inspections: September 8, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 08/20/21 to 09/03/21

Regular Inspections with no follow up

Chuck Wagon                                  Food Truck                                                   99%

Cracker Barrel                                 101 McKinney Dr., Berea                         99%

Mi Pueblo of Richmond                465 Eastern Bypass, Richmond              99%

Domino’s Pizza                               119 Clay Dr., Berea                                    96%

Brandi’s Bakery & Bistro              154 Mini Mall Dr., Berea                        100%

 

Regular Inspections with a follow up due

Tienda Hidalgo                                517 Leighway Drive, Richmond              92%

Captain D’s                                       1059 Berea Road, Richmond                  93%

 

Follow-up Inspections with no follow up due

None

Follow-up Inspections with follow up due

Tienda Hidalgo                                517 Leighway Drive, Richmond              93%

Complaint Inspection with no follow up due

None

Complaint Inspection with follow up due

None

Other Inspections with no follow due

None

