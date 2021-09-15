Madison County Food Service Inspections: September 9 - 13, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 09/06/21 to 09/13/21 Regular Inspections with no follow up
Spanglish a Ultimo Minuto Subway
O’Charley’s
Kentucky Fried Chicken McDonald’s
Food Truck 100% 240 Benwood Dr., Berea 100% 815 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 96% 851 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 99% 864 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 99%
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
McDonald’s 485 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 98% Dairy Queen 131 Clay Dr., Berea 94%
Follow-up Inspections with no follow up due
Tienda Hidalgo 517 Leighway Dr., Richmond 100% Captain D’s 1059 Berea Rd., Richmond 96%
Follow-up Inspections with follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow due
None
