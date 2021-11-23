Madison County Foreclosures: November 4 - 10, 2021

Nov. 5
• Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans) vs. unknown heirs
Nov. 9
• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Teresa Lavern Ervin, ET AL
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.