WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today Madison County, Kentucky received a $58,008 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to assist the county with its coronavirus response efforts. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.
The funding is being distributed by DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows local governments like Madison County to support efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the area. The funding can be used for overtime pay for first responders, equipment for law enforcement and medical professionals, personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, and sanitizer, as well as other coronavirus-related priorities.
To date, organizations in Madison County have received more than $14.3 million as a result of Senator McConnell’s CARES Act, including $10.5 million for Eastern Kentucky University, $3.5 million for Berea College, $30,000 for Central Kentucky Regional Airport, $132,094 for Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, $128,042 for the Housing Authority of Richmond, and $20,720 for the Housing Authority of Berea.
“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud my CARES Act continues to support strong local officials like Judge Reagan Taylor who are helping lead the response in Madison County,” said Senator McConnell. “Those on the frontlines of this crisis, including our first responders and healthcare heroes, deserve all the support we can provide. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working to deliver the resources to overcome the coronavirus crisis in Kentucky.”
“During these challenging times, I am thankful that Madison County and the citizens of Kentucky have such a strong leader in Leader McConnell,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor. “With his help and the support of our congressional delegation, these funds will aid in assisting to offset the impact of COVID-19 in our detention center.”
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.6 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. His legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping more than 45,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.
