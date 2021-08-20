Madison County Health Department Food Inspections for week ending August 11, 2021

Regular Inspections no follow up due
• Burger King, 100 Prince Royal Drive, Berea 99%
• Mariach’s Mexican Rest. 780 Chestnut Street, Berea 98%
• Native Bagel Co., 436 Chestnut Street, Berea 100%
• Minute Mart #661, 100 Prince Royal Drive, Berea 98%
• Quality Inn, Richmond 2006 Colby Taylor Dr., Richmond 100%
• Wendy’s #8112 113, Keeneland Drive, Richmond 100%
• Merrick Shell Food Mart 2048 Merrick Dr. Richmond 97%
• Circle K #3257, 1000 Amberly Way, Richmond 100%
• The Bull at Boones Trace 175 Gleneagle Blvd., Richmond 98%
• Super 8 Food Service, 107 N. Keeneland Dr., Richmond 100%
• Subway #25236, 2161 Lexington Road, Richmond 100%
• Creekside Lodge Food Svc., 330 Walnut Creek Dr., Berea 97%
• Madison Garden, 152 N. Madison Ave. 100%
• Colonel Station, 1521 E. Irvine St., Richmond 100%
• Cinemark #1040, 2103 Lantern Ridge Dr., Richmond 100%
Regular Inspection follow-up
• Lee’s Famous Recipe 1007 Center Drive, Richmond 94%
Follow-up Inspections
• Lee’s Famous Recipe 1007 Center Drive, Richmond 99%
