Madison County Health Department Food Inspections for week ending August 11, 2021

Regular Inspections no follow up due

 • Burger King, 100 Prince Royal Drive, Berea 99%

• Mariach’s Mexican Rest. 780 Chestnut Street, Berea 98%

• Native Bagel Co., 436 Chestnut Street, Berea 100%

• Minute Mart #661, 100 Prince Royal Drive, Berea 98%

• Quality Inn, Richmond 2006 Colby Taylor Dr., Richmond 100%

• Wendy’s #8112 113, Keeneland Drive, Richmond 100%

• Merrick Shell Food Mart 2048 Merrick Dr. Richmond 97%

• Circle K #3257, 1000 Amberly Way, Richmond 100%

• The Bull at Boones Trace 175 Gleneagle Blvd., Richmond 98%

• Super 8 Food Service, 107 N. Keeneland Dr., Richmond 100%

• Subway #25236, 2161 Lexington Road, Richmond 100%

• Creekside Lodge Food Svc., 330 Walnut Creek Dr., Berea 97%

• Madison Garden, 152 N. Madison Ave. 100%

• Colonel Station, 1521 E. Irvine St., Richmond 100%

• Cinemark #1040, 2103 Lantern Ridge Dr., Richmond 100%

Regular Inspection follow-up

• Lee’s Famous Recipe 1007 Center Drive, Richmond 94%

 Follow-up Inspections

• Lee’s Famous Recipe 1007 Center Drive, Richmond 99%

Tags

Recommended for you