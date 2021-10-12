Madison County Health Department Food Inspections: September 26 - October 9, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 09/26/21 to 10/09/21
Regular Inspections with no follow up
Happy Jack’s World Sandwich Bar 112 S. Main Street, Berea 100%
Dairy Queen of Berea 131 Clay Dr., Berea 100%
Chick-fil-A 2072 Lantern Ridge Dr., Rich. 100%
Outback Steakhouse 400 Highland Park Dr., Rich. 97%
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
None
Follow-up Inspections with no follow up due
None
Follow-up Inspections with follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow due
None
