Madison County Health Department Food Inspections: September 26 - October 9, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 09/26/21 to 10/09/21

Regular Inspections with no follow up

Happy Jack’s World Sandwich Bar     112 S. Main Street, Berea          100%

Dairy Queen of Berea                           131 Clay Dr., Berea                      100%

Chick-fil-A                                                 2072 Lantern Ridge Dr., Rich.    100%

Outback Steakhouse                             400 Highland Park Dr., Rich.        97%

 

Regular Inspections with a follow up due

None

Follow-up Inspections with no follow up due

None

Follow-up Inspections with follow up due

None

Complaint Inspection with no follow up due

None

Complaint Inspection with follow up due

None

Other Inspections with no follow due

None

