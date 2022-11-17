Madison County Indictments - Madison Circuit Court Division I November 9, 2022

Madison Circuit
Court Division I
Nov. 9
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jared Wehrle, defendant: first degree wanton endangerment, Class D felony (4 counts); first degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felony; first degree criminal mischief, Class D felony; second degree fleeing or evading police Class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancing counts one through 6 to Class B felonies
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joseph Murphy, defendant: first degree strangulation, Class C felony; fourth degree assault, Class A misdemeanor (2 counts); violation of an interpersonal order of protection, Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tyeisha Smith, defendant: first degree criminal abuse, Class C felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joshua Venn, defendant: theft by unlawful taking, $1,000 but less than $10,000, Class D felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Jones: first degree robbery, Class B felony; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancement
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Jones: first degree fleeing or evading the police (motor vehicle), Class D felony (2 counts); first degree wanton endangerment, Class D felony (4 counts); first degree unlawful imprisonment, Class D felony (3 counts); second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Class A felony; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancement
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mark Delaney, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Casaundra Warren and Virgil Martin, defendants: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony (Warren and Martin); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class C felony (Martin and Warren); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than 2 grams methamphetamine, Class C felony (Martin and Warren); trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds, class D felony (Martin and Warren); convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felony (Martin); second degree possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor (Martin)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Virgil Martin, defendant: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fluorofentanyl), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than 2 grams methamphetamine, Class C felony; convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, Class A misdemeanor; third degree trafficking in a. controlled substance (tramadol), Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Virgil Martin, William Shanks, Jillian Patton, and William McFarland, defendants: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony (Martin only); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, Class C felony (Martin only); conspiracy to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (heroin), Class C felony (Shanks and Patton); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony (Shanks and Patton); possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor (Shanks and Patton); possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor (Shanks and Patton); first degree possession of a controlled substance, (heroin), Class D felony (McFarland); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony (McFarland)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.