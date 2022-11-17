Madison County Indictments - Madison Circuit Court Division I November 9, 2022

Madison Circuit 

Court Division I

 

Nov. 9

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jared Wehrle, defendant:  first degree wanton endangerment, Class D felony (4 counts); first degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felony; first degree criminal mischief, Class D felony; second degree fleeing or evading police Class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancing counts one through 6 to Class B felonies

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joseph Murphy, defendant:  first degree strangulation, Class C felony; fourth degree assault, Class A misdemeanor (2 counts); violation of an interpersonal order of protection, Class A misdemeanor

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tyeisha Smith, defendant:  first degree criminal abuse, Class C felony

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joshua Venn, defendant:  theft by unlawful taking, $1,000 but less than $10,000, Class D felony

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Jones:  first degree robbery, Class B felony; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancement

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Jones:  first degree fleeing or evading the police (motor vehicle), Class D felony (2 counts); first degree wanton endangerment, Class D felony (4 counts); first degree unlawful imprisonment, Class D felony (3 counts); second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Class A felony; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancement

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mark Delaney, defendant:  first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Casaundra Warren and Virgil Martin, defendants:  first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony (Warren and Martin); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class C felony (Martin and Warren); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than 2 grams methamphetamine, Class C felony (Martin and Warren); trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds, class D felony (Martin and Warren); convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felony (Martin); second degree possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor (Martin)

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Virgil Martin, defendant:  first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fluorofentanyl), Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than 2 grams methamphetamine, Class C felony; convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, Class A misdemeanor; third degree trafficking in a. controlled substance (tramadol), Class A misdemeanor

• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Virgil Martin, William Shanks, Jillian Patton, and William McFarland, defendants:  first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony (Martin only); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, Class C felony (Martin only); conspiracy to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (heroin), Class C felony (Shanks and Patton); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony (Shanks and Patton); possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor (Shanks and Patton); possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor (Shanks and Patton); first degree possession of a controlled substance, (heroin), Class D felony (McFarland); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony (McFarland)

Recommended for you