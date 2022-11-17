Madison County Indictments - Madison Circuit Court Division II November 9, 2022

Madison County
Circuit Court Division II
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stephen Craig Calhoun, defendant: attempted first degree robbery (dismissed); first degree assault, Class B felony; first degree persistent felony offender, enhancing count one to a Class A felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mary Riley, defendant: theft by unlawful taking, auto $10,000 but less than $1,000,000, Class C felony; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than two grams methamphetamine, Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking $1,000 but less than $10,000, Class D felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jesse Rose: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance , more than 2 grams, methamphetamine, Class C felony; first degree trafficking of a controlled substance, more than 10 dosage units (hydrocodone), Class C felony, third degree possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin), Class A misdemeanor; second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), Class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class A misdemeanor; second degree disorderly conduct, Class B misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shannon Charles, defendant: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, Class C felony; first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony; public intoxication, Class B misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Jones, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony; second degree fleeing or evading police, Class A misdemeanor; no operator’s license (District Court)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kevin Cain, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; first degree criminal mischief, Class D felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Virgil Martin, Gwendolyn Peterkin, Cassaundra Warren: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony (Martin, Peterkin, Warren); first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), Class D felony (Peterkin only); possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor (Peterkin and Warren); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class C felony (Warren)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.