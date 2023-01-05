Madison County Indictments: December 28, 2022

Circuit Court
Division I
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jennifer Harney, knowingly exploit adult by person over $300; second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Linda Perrin, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams), methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); 3rd degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), gabapentin; 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax); trafficking in marijuana (less than 1 ounce); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kevin Bowen, 1st degree wanton endangerment -police officer (2 counts); 1st degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); reckless driving (district); theft of identity; 2nd degree persistent felony offender; 2nd degree criminal mischief – 2 counts (district); improper display of registration plates (district); leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance (district); giving officer false identifying information (dismissed)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Robert C. Ingram, 1st degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); 2nd degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); 1st degree wanton endangerment motor vehicle (passenger); speeding 25 mph over limit (district); careless driving (district); reckless driving (district); improper display of registration plates (district); disregarding stop sign (district); failure to register transfer of motor vehicle (district); failure to produce insurance card (district); failure to wear seat belts (district); operating vehicle with expired operator’s license (district); license to be in possession (district)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Derick Damrell, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 2 grams), methamphetamine; 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxine); 1st degree wanton endangerment (3 counts); first degree criminal mischief (3 counts); leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; 1st degree fleeing or evading police; 1st degree persistent felon; disregarding stop sign (dismiss); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (dismissed); reckless driving (dismissed)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. George A. Walker, Jr., driving on DUI suspended license; 1st degree fleeing or evading police; 1st degree wanton endangerment; 1st degree persistent felon; no-expired registration plates (district); no/expired registration plates (district); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle (district); speeding, 26 mph over limit (district); reckless driving (dismissed)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joshua Eversole, 1st degree strangulation; 2nd degree strangulation; 4th degree assault (2 counts); 3rd degree criminal mischief
Circuit Court
Division II
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. James D. Johnson, failure to make required disposition
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Alan R. Stamper, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; 1st degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication; 2nd degree disorderly conduct
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Michael Bishop, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance (deboxin); 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (diazepam)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. David D. Marcum, 1st degree wanton endangerment (3 counts); 3rd degree assault; menacing; 3rd degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; public intoxication; 2nd degree disorderly conduct; 3rd degree criminal mischief (2 counts); 1st degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lonnie Clemmons, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; driving on DUI suspended license (3rd offense); no/expired registration plates (district); no/expired Kentucky registration receipt (district); possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle (district); failure to wear seat belts (district); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation (district)
Circuit Court
Division V
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Timothy Kanatzer, theft by unlawful taking; resisting arrest; 3rd degree assault – police/probation officer; 3rd degree criminal mischief; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Charles Sparks, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams), methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (colonopine); 1st degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Braaz Sawyer, first degree wanton endangerment (1 count); 1st degree fleeing or evading police; 2nd degree fleeing or evading police; 2nd degree persistent felony offender; speeding 25 mph over limit (district); reckless driving (district); 3rd degree attempted assault (dismissed); operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08 (dismissed); failure to wear seat belts (district); resisting arrest (dismissed); disregarding a stop sign (district); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (district); failure of owner to maintain required insurance (district); failure to produce insurance card (district); no/expired Kentucky registration receipt (district)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Joshua A. Jewell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08; reckless driving; 1st degree fleeing or evading police; 1st degree wanton endangerment (3 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Wilds, tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); 3rd degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units – 740 pills), Xanax; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation (dismissed); possession of marijuana (dismissed)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. David Shepherd, possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minor under 12 years of age (12 counts); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (3 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Meagan Brown, 1st degree criminal abuse; 2nd degree assault (6 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Aaron Brown, 1st degree criminal abuse (6 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs Leona Burns, 1st degree criminal abuse (6 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas Johnson, 1st degree criminal abuse (6 counts)
(Dec. 28, 2022)
