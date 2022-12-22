Madison County Indictments for the week ending December 14, 2022

Nov. 15
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Penelope Powell, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first degree promoting contraband
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Anthony Cates, convicted felon in possession of a handgun
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Darrin Pulliam, obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; giving officer false identifying information; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; convicted felon in possession of a handgun
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Patrick Embry, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; no-expired registration plates; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sabrina Neeley, improper registration plate; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property, $1000 but less than $10,000; 1st PFO
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Inger Bailey, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herman Brinegar, operating a motor vehicle under the influence; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brian Arvin, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 13 mph over limit; improper/no windshield
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brian Arvin, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Daniel McKnight, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Eric Cole, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; contempt of court
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Robert McKinney, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Paige Abrams, first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wayne McDaniels, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. James Willis, public intoxication; first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession of marijuana; first degree drug paraphernalia possession; promoting contraband
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Beverly Combs, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. William Kelley, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam); possession of marijuana
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chrystal Slone, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chrystal Slone, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); first degree promoting contraband
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mackenzie Wells, first degree wanton endangerment (4 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Paul Felty, operating a motor vehicle under the influence; first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, fentanyl); DUI, aggravated circumstances, 2nd offense (3 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Vivian Robinson, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); third degree possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam); controlled substance not in original container; first degree promoting contraband; first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); contempt of court
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ralph Carpenter, first degree fleeing or evading police; disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; first degree wanton endangerment; no/expired registration plates; no motorcycle operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; operating of suspended/revoked operator’s license; 1st degree criminal mischief
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sheyenne Hurt and Anthony Cates, no operator’s/moped license; first degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Hurt and Cates); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (Hurt and Cates); possession of drug paraphernalia (Hurt); controlled substance not in original container (dismissed); 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (Hurt)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sean Goble, first degree wanton endangerment (2 counts); speeding, 25 mph over limit; no/expired registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license; first degree fleeing or evading police; disregarding stop sign (2 count); first degree criminal mischief
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Nancy Howard, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ricky Slone, second degree escape
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Derrick B. Parks, failure to produce insurance card; no-expired registration plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence (2nd offense)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Timothy Huggins, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Steven Lamar Smith and Anthony Hansborough, following another vehicle too closely (Smith); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (Smith); importing heroin (Smith); first degree trafficking (Hansborough); importing heroin (Hansborough); tampering with physical evidence (Hansborough)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gregory Seney, receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); failure to wear seatbelts; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; menacing
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Steve Norton, first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fluor fentanyl); third degree possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Robert McElroy and Frank Spell, failure to or improper signal (McElroy); failure to or no signal (McElroy); first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) (McElroy and Spell); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (McElroy); failure to produce insurance card (McElroy); possession of drug paraphernalia (McElroy and Spell)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gavin Broaddus, first degree possession of a controlled substance (morphine); first degree possession of a controlled substance (comedize); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fluor fentanyl); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); driving on DUI suspended license; third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. James Miller, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Christopher Brown, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Robert Herren and Erica Fox, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license (Herren); possession of drug paraphernalia (Herren and Fox); possession of marijuana (Herren); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Herren and Fox)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jerrod Parrish, attempted murder; second degree assault; fourth degree assault; enhanced aggravated trafficking in controlled substance (heroin 100 grams or more); enhanced first degree trafficking in controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine); enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school; enhanced first degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units – opiates); enhanced third degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units – drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jayronn Hickerson, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property; enhanced aggravated trafficking in controlled substance (100 grams or more heroin); first degree trafficking in controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking within 1000 fee of a school; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jonneisheia Lewis, endangering the welfare of a minor (4 counts); first degree criminal mischief; trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Charles Ethan Prater, first degree rape; first degree sexual abuse; second degree unlawful imprisonment
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Omarion Russell, first degree strangulation (2 counts); first degree possession of controlled substance; fourth degree assault; second degree fleeing or evading police; violation of EPO/DVO; third degree criminal mischief
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kendell Warren, first degree strangulation; fourth degree assault (2 counts); fourth degree assault (3 counts); violation of an EPO/DVO; second degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jackie Powell, receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property – misdemeanor; theft by deception; second degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry Rawlins, first degree assault, second degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cindy Lee Cain, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; fourth degree assault, first degree persistent felony offender
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jerrod Parrish and Jonneisheia Lewis, first degree criminal abuse (Parrish and Lewis) (3 counts)
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cody Hall, first degree strangulation
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Douglas Whitmore, second degree burglary, menacing, alcohol intoxication
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jesse Dalton, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); first degree possession of a controlled substance (flora fentanyl); third degree possession (tramadol); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; giving officer false identifying information
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Israel Palmer, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fluorofentanyl); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); alcohol intoxication
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jacob Baughman, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no/expired registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jon Southern, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first degree promoting contraband
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jacob Thacker, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
