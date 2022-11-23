Madison County Indictments: November 16, 2022

Madison Circuit Court
Division I
Nov. 16
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandon Beatty, defendant: first degree strangulation, Class C felony; fourth degree assault, Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Derick Damrell, defendant: receiving stolen property, Class D felony; first degree persistent felony offender, Class B felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dennis J. Wells: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brennen Richardson, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stacy Overberg, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; first degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, Class D felony; first degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
Division II
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jackie Powell, defendant: first degree strangulation, Class C felony; tampering with a witness, Class D felony (13 counts); fourth degree assault, Class A misdemeanor; second degree persistent felony offender, enhancing count one to a Class B felony and counts two through thirteen to Class C felonies
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shawn Nelson, defendant: first degree strangulation, Class C felony (2 counts); fourth degree assault, Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cody Hawk, defendant: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Class C felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Darrell Allen, defendant: first degree promoting contraband, Class D felony; first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), Class D felony; first degree persistent felony offender, Class B felony
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Michael Day, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
• Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kathy Asbury, defendant: first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
