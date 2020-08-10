July 24
• Christy Chaney, 42, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, forgery of prescription for a C.S.
• Michael Fryer, 31, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Grimes, 51, Lancaster, fugitive from another state-warrant required
• Randy Holt, 32, Richmond, no registration receipt, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to surrender revoked operators license, failure to notify address change to department or transportation, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
• Johnathon Jones, 31, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kenneth Smallwood, 43, Richmond, failure to appear
• Heather Stamper, 27, Richmond, assault
• Timothy Townsend, 21, Richmond, strangulation, assault
• Derek Urbanczyk. 36, Glendale Heights IL, possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• John Wood, 28, Richmond, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), tampering with physical evidence
July 25
• William Estes, 46, Richmond, failure to appear, burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
• Matthew Gilmore, 25, Albany OH, fugitive from another state- warrant required
• Derrick Hurt, 45, Richmond operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, operating on a suspended or revoked license
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 40, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Joshua Johnson, 31, Bevinville, assault, strangulation
• Ryan Stafford, 30, Independence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Dylan White, 25, Berea, speeding 15+ MPH over limit, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, no registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Kenya Willis, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
July 26
• Mike Abshear, 43, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Adam Castle, 45, Waco, traffic in controlled substance (< 2 GMS methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Zachary Harold, 27, Crab Orchard, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), promoting contraband, possession of controlled substance (heroin)
• Bruce havenner, 64, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Harold Rose, 62, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of marijuana
July 27
• Jessica Davenport, 43, Richmond, traffic in a controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (< 4 GMS cocaine)
• Bobby Dollar, 33, Lexington, traffic in a controlled substance (heroin), traffic in a controlled substance (
• Donald Hagans, 29, Lancaster, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Vernon, Hounshell, 33, Paint Lick, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (two counts)
• Steven Jenkins, 52, Irvine, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Ronald Martin, 57, Lexington, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Thomas Morrison, 29, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Christopher Mullins, 36, Richmond, assault, menacing, disorderly conduct
• Robert Palmer. 51, Richmond, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol beverage container in vehicle prohibited, failure to appear
• James Palmer, 52, Nicholasville, theft of identity of another without consent (two counts), failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, failure to appear (two counts), probation violation (for felony offense)
• Savannah Ramey, 34, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Charlie Richardson, 42, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Jerry Sanders, 53, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Franklin Sizemore, 42,Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), prescription controlled substance not in proper container, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Derrick Tate, 32, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (> or =2 GMS methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Laura Vickers, 29, Tyner, criminal trespassing
• Shane warner, 25, FT Mitchell, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), prescription controlled substance no proper container, serving bench warrant for court
July 28
• Mark Bernardo, 19, Richmond, criminal trespassing
• Rachel Bowling, 44, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Robert Coney, 32, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lamont Cullen, 30, Detroit MI, traffic in controlled substance (heroin)
• Bobbi Evans, 36, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Aaron Ferrell, 31, Richmond, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), traffic in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Malcom Hufstetler, 23, Richmond, assault, resisting arrest
• Cory Neal, 27, Monticello, improper display of registration plates, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, no registration plates
• Timothy Parke, 40, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 29
• Ben Begley, 41, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kensyl Burns, 50, Frankfort, wanton endangerment
• Christopher Flannery, 25, Crab Orchard, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Kelly Isaacs, 37, Berea, endangering the welfare of a minor, assault, disorderly conduct
• Bryan Jones, 30, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Michael Northern, 38, Richmond, assault
• Amberly Sanders, 42, Richmond, disorderly conduct, assault
• Thomas Speakman, 19, Richmond, disorderly conduct
• Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea, failure to appear
• Farah Willis, 35, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
July 30
• Roger Boshers, 58, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card, driving DUI suspended license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security
• Crystal Cowan, 40, Richmond, promoting contraband, persistent felony offender II
• Tara Garner, 34, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Roy McCollum, 48, Richmond, failure to appear
• Leah Thompson, 29,Richmond, assault
