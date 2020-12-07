Nov. 19
• Charlie Richardson, 42, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy /possess drug paraphernalia
• Stephen Clifton, 30, Richmond, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing
• Dewey Varner, 50, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
• Randall Hall, 34, Berea, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, indecent exposure 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree
• Tiffany Turner, 33, Richmond, failure to appear
• Melissa Malicote, 51, Irvine, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor), promoting contraband 1st degree
• Donald Cobb, 55, Lexington, speeding 25 mph over limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st
• Skyler Vanness, 20, Palm Beach, FL, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st
Nov. 20
• Melissa Winn, 29, Berea, failure to appear
• Tyler Richmond, 22, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disp. all others $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 (2 counts)
• Jonathan Sanders, 28, Lexington, theft by unlawful taking or disp. auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Lisa Bicknell, 31, Richmond, failure to appear
• Michael Sanchez, 29, Berea, strangulation 1st degree
Nov. 21
• Amanda Hopkins, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Sandra Sturgill, 44, Ravenna, serving parole violation warrant
• Pierce Pratt, 23, Richmond, assault 2nd degree – domestic violence, menacing, strangulation 1st degree
•Amber Babor, 33, Berea, burglary 2nd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, failure to appear
Nov. 22
• Richard Bilgeri, 52, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Billie Masters, 56, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jason Hammond, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Joseph Hill, 19, Berea, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, improper start from parked position, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment 1st degree, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07
• Brent Howe, 48, Richmond, failure to appear
•David Nester, 49, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree
• Jason Scrivner, 42, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug not specified), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug not specified), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Lorenzo Burns, 44, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Michael Branham, 44, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
•David Thacker, 48, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st (AGG CIR)
