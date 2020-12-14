Nov. 26
• Steven Moore, 26, Richmond, 26, Richmond, menacing, assault 4th degree (minor injury), resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree (officer transporting inmates)
• Whitney Wininger, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, promoting contraband 1st degree
• Tommy Robinson, 46, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nov. 27
• Bradley Means, 37, Richmond, driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense, possessing a license when privileges are revoked
• Louis Windom, 32, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Elizabeth Gullette, 46, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
Nov. 28
• James Clark, 28, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Tobby Webb, 35, giving officer false identifying information, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Thomas Smallwood, 43, Richmond, failure to appear
