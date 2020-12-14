Berea jail tracker

Nov. 26

• Steven Moore, 26, Richmond, 26, Richmond, menacing, assault 4th degree (minor injury), resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree (officer transporting inmates)

• Whitney Wininger, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, promoting contraband 1st degree

• Tommy Robinson, 46, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Nov. 27

• Bradley Means, 37, Richmond, driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense, possessing a license when privileges are revoked

• Louis Windom, 32, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

• Elizabeth Gullette, 46, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Nov. 28

• James Clark, 28, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Tobby Webb, 35, giving officer false identifying information, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Thomas Smallwood, 43, Richmond, failure to appear

