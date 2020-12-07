Berea jail tracker

Nov.23

• Jacob Cain, 22, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, serving parole violation warrant, failure to appear

• Brent Still, 39, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Christopher Taylor, 36, Richmond, probation violation for a felony offense (2 counts)

• Cody Murphy, 29, Somerset, failure to appear

• Paul Isaacs, 38, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts), serving parole violation warrant,  fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), giving officer false identifying information

 

Nov. 24

• Gary Kendrick, 30, Richmond, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (greater than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), promoting contraband 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence

 

Nov. 25

• Jeremy Barnes, 34, Irvine, failure to appear

• Erica Sizemore, 42, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Justin Richardson, 38, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Jarrad Burdette, 35, Berea, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury), failure to appear)

