The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Daninte C. Hildabrand, 21, on Monday on a charge related to child sexual abuse material.
Hildabrand was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Hildabrand was charged with one count of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. Distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 is a Class-C Felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Hildabrand was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
