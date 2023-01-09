The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dusty D. Dunaway, 42, on a charge related to child sexual abuse material.
Dunaway was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Mr. Dunaway is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12, a class D felony. Mr. Dunaway was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
