Madison County Marriage Licensees: February 23 - March 1, 2023

Feb. 23

• Joan Caroline Gettys, paralegal, 54, of Berea to Rhene Andrew Howell, retired, 61, of Berea

• Shiva Prasadreddy Adumala, student, 28, of Richmond to Chaarvi Vemla, validation specialist, 27, of Richmond

• Andrea Nicole Frasure, daycare, 28, of Richmond to Nathaniel Ray Coffey, Army Depot, 31, of Richmond

 

Feb. 24

• Johnna Lucinda Scalf, administrative supervisor, 26, of Berea to Jeremy Lee Silvers, Asahi Forge, 33, of Berea

 Feb. 27

• Julia Renee O’Connor, unemployed, 30, of Lexington to Alexis Rodriguez Esparza, horse groomer, 25, of Lexington

• Joseph Jantzen Collins, Davis and Plowmin, 22, of Irvine to Makenna Lee Parrett, unemployed, 20, of Berea

