Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 14 - 20, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

April 18

• Coral Ashley Huffmaster, engineer, 29, Huntsville, Alabama to Joshua Edward Warren, engineer, 33, of Richmond

• Cashus Micajah Scott, team lead, 23, of Berea to Caitlyn Brooke Powell, team lead, 24, of Berea

• Brian Thomas Rogers, retired paramedic, 45, of Berea to Christa Marie Abney, CAN, 37 of Berea

• Xiao Zhong Xu, restaurant, 40, of Richmond to Ning Sun, unemployed, 33, of Richmond

• Amy Brentaya McGuire, CNA, 20, of Richmond to Tanner Joseph Burns, business owner, 22, of London

• Frank Lane Fathergill, retired, 72, of Berea to Thelma Mullins, unemployed 46, of Berea

• Sarah Valerie Marie Griffey, student, 24, of Richmond to Joseph Wayne Johnson, HVAC installer, 28, of Richmond

April 19

• Ashton McKinley Poole, pest control, 18, of Berea to Grace Ann Willis electrical assistant, 18 of Berea

• Jennifer Evelyn King, non-profit, 41, of Berea to Adam Jason McManus, director, 46, of Berea 

April 20

• Madison Paige Taylor, pet stylist, 21, of Berea to Dylan Seth Simpson, Federal security guard, 25, of Berea

• Cooper James Egbert Ballinger, Precision Window Films, 22, pf Berea to Jannah Rose Jones, Amazon, 21 of Berea

Recommended for you