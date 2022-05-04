Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 14 - 20, 2022

April 18
• Coral Ashley Huffmaster, engineer, 29, Huntsville, Alabama to Joshua Edward Warren, engineer, 33, of Richmond
• Cashus Micajah Scott, team lead, 23, of Berea to Caitlyn Brooke Powell, team lead, 24, of Berea
• Brian Thomas Rogers, retired paramedic, 45, of Berea to Christa Marie Abney, CAN, 37 of Berea
• Xiao Zhong Xu, restaurant, 40, of Richmond to Ning Sun, unemployed, 33, of Richmond
• Amy Brentaya McGuire, CNA, 20, of Richmond to Tanner Joseph Burns, business owner, 22, of London
• Frank Lane Fathergill, retired, 72, of Berea to Thelma Mullins, unemployed 46, of Berea
• Sarah Valerie Marie Griffey, student, 24, of Richmond to Joseph Wayne Johnson, HVAC installer, 28, of Richmond
April 19
• Ashton McKinley Poole, pest control, 18, of Berea to Grace Ann Willis electrical assistant, 18 of Berea
• Jennifer Evelyn King, non-profit, 41, of Berea to Adam Jason McManus, director, 46, of Berea
April 20
• Madison Paige Taylor, pet stylist, 21, of Berea to Dylan Seth Simpson, Federal security guard, 25, of Berea
• Cooper James Egbert Ballinger, Precision Window Films, 22, pf Berea to Jannah Rose Jones, Amazon, 21 of Berea
