Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 16 - 26, 2023

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

April 13

• Mary Katherine Kenney to Andrew Joseph Banahan

• Kristen Marie Whitaker to Tyler Preston Hendrickson

April 17

• Megan Rochelle Worley to Brandon Rollins Sharp

April 19

• Selena Jean Patrick to Keith Michael Castle

Recommended for you