Madison County Marriage License's April 22 - 28, 2021

April 22

• Courtney Rose Collier (24) of Richmond to William Emmett Nash, Jr. (24) of Richmond

• Amy Denise Cline (28) of Berea to William Lloyd Lee Kaylor (32) of Berea

• Holly Gail Pelfry (43) of Stanton, KY to Albert Alan Brewer (53) of Berea

• Patty Nicole Faye Phillips (22) of Berea to Isaiah David Scarborough (23) of Berea

 

April 23

• Tara Renee Hill (26) of Richmond to Robert Thomas Hall (36) of Richmond

• Kaylee Mackenzie Brown (21) of Waco to Roy Jason Riley (24) of Waco

 

April 27

• Madalin Denise Neace (49) of Berea to Douglas Bentley Graves, Jr. (48) of Lancaster, KY

• Gladys Jeptum Ceruiyot (26) of Berea to Joshua Alan Green (33) of Berea

• Krystin Brooke Arnold (34) of Richmond to Lee Emery Hall (45) of Richmond

• Abigail Elizabeth Reed (18) of Berea to Jacob Wesley Brennan (20) of Berea

• Jesse William Yoder (22) of Richmond to Scarlett Bell Rose (22) of Richmond

• Alexis Mae Robinson (26) of Richmond to Kenneth Wayne Bird, Jr. (25) of Richmond

• Amber Desarae Shepperson (28) of Richmond to Harlan Lee Dyehouse (34) of Richmond

