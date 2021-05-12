Madison County Marriage License's April 22 - 28, 2021

April 22
• Courtney Rose Collier (24) of Richmond to William Emmett Nash, Jr. (24) of Richmond
• Amy Denise Cline (28) of Berea to William Lloyd Lee Kaylor (32) of Berea
• Holly Gail Pelfry (43) of Stanton, KY to Albert Alan Brewer (53) of Berea
• Patty Nicole Faye Phillips (22) of Berea to Isaiah David Scarborough (23) of Berea
April 23
• Tara Renee Hill (26) of Richmond to Robert Thomas Hall (36) of Richmond
• Kaylee Mackenzie Brown (21) of Waco to Roy Jason Riley (24) of Waco
April 27
• Madalin Denise Neace (49) of Berea to Douglas Bentley Graves, Jr. (48) of Lancaster, KY
• Gladys Jeptum Ceruiyot (26) of Berea to Joshua Alan Green (33) of Berea
• Krystin Brooke Arnold (34) of Richmond to Lee Emery Hall (45) of Richmond
• Abigail Elizabeth Reed (18) of Berea to Jacob Wesley Brennan (20) of Berea
• Jesse William Yoder (22) of Richmond to Scarlett Bell Rose (22) of Richmond
• Alexis Mae Robinson (26) of Richmond to Kenneth Wayne Bird, Jr. (25) of Richmond
• Amber Desarae Shepperson (28) of Richmond to Harlan Lee Dyehouse (34) of Richmond
