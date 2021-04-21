Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 6 - 12, 2021

April 6
• Kyra De-Chenyl Mitchell (22) of Richmond to Dusty Wayne Bowling (31) of Richmond
• Dulce Anahi Lopez Garcia (29) of Lexington to Kyle Douglas White (30) of Lexington
• Mackenzie Noelle Richardson (23) of Richmond to Bradley Scott Althauser (24) of Richmond
• Anna Alexis Schoeneman (34) of Berea to Frank Joseph Arabie (35) of Berea
• Melissa Ann Byrd (47) of Richmond to Joshua Adam Griffith (44) of Richmond
• John Robert Stephens (40) of Irvine to Emalie Sharon Byrd (32) of Irvine
• Logan Dean Conner (18) of Richmond to Payden Faith Richmond (18) of Richmond
• Taylor Marie Rice (23) to Caleb Aaron Eller (22) of Richmond
April 12
• Sherri Cates (31) of Richmond to Joshua Allen Thomas (31) of Richmond
• Skylar Kayleign Ellis (20) to Johnny Russell Mitchell (25) of Richmond
• Elbert Dewayne Shackleford Jr., (36) of Waco to Victoria Daneine Thomas (31) of Waco
