Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 6 - 12, 2021

April 6

• Kyra De-Chenyl Mitchell (22) of Richmond to Dusty Wayne Bowling (31) of Richmond

• Dulce Anahi Lopez Garcia (29) of Lexington to Kyle Douglas White (30) of Lexington

• Mackenzie Noelle Richardson (23) of Richmond to Bradley Scott Althauser (24) of Richmond

• Anna Alexis Schoeneman (34) of Berea to Frank Joseph Arabie (35) of Berea

• Melissa Ann Byrd (47) of Richmond to Joshua Adam Griffith (44) of Richmond

• John Robert Stephens (40) of Irvine to Emalie Sharon Byrd (32) of Irvine

• Logan Dean Conner (18) of Richmond to Payden Faith Richmond (18) of Richmond

• Taylor Marie Rice (23) to Caleb Aaron Eller (22) of Richmond

April 12

Sherri Cates (31) of Richmond to Joshua Allen Thomas (31) of Richmond

• Skylar Kayleign Ellis (20) to Johnny Russell Mitchell (25) of Richmond

• Elbert Dewayne Shackleford Jr., (36) of Waco to Victoria Daneine Thomas (31) of Waco

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you