Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 6 - 13, 2023

Due to the relocation of the Madison County Clerk’s offices, full property transfer information was not available for this week due to technology issues.

April 6

• Marriah Mary Frances Walters to Kamaka Devon Lee Saylor

• Jennifer Kristan Adams Drammeh to Abo Salem Ahmedou

April 12

• Ismail Adib Motobsi to Cassandra Elizabeth Reay

• Chelsea Elizabeth Whited to Jordan Alexander Stacy

• Andrew Martin Hunt to Victoria Amy Mishel Maloney

April 13, 2023

• Mary Katherine Kenney to Andrew Joseph Banahan

• Kristen Marie Whitaker to Tyler Preston Hendrickson

• Monique Stone to Stephen Michael Fochtman

