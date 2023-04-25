Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 6 - 13, 2023

Due to the relocation of the Madison County Clerk’s offices, full property transfer information was not available for this week due to technology issues.
April 6
• Marriah Mary Frances Walters to Kamaka Devon Lee Saylor
• Jennifer Kristan Adams Drammeh to Abo Salem Ahmedou
April 12
• Ismail Adib Motobsi to Cassandra Elizabeth Reay
• Chelsea Elizabeth Whited to Jordan Alexander Stacy
• Andrew Martin Hunt to Victoria Amy Mishel Maloney
April 13, 2023
• Mary Katherine Kenney to Andrew Joseph Banahan
• Kristen Marie Whitaker to Tyler Preston Hendrickson
• Monique Stone to Stephen Michael Fochtman
