Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 7 - 13, 2022

April 7
• Leah Lucinda McQueen, medical assistant, 23, of Annville to Logan Mark Gabbard, CV operator, 24, of Richmond
April 8
• Heather Nichole Cunningham, stay at home mom, 24, of Richmond to Jacob Alexander Hornback, supervisor, 24, or Richmond
• Latori Lee Thurman, social worker, 38, of Lexington to Harold Wayne Creech, retired, 38, of Beattyville
April 11
• Malori Kay Vance, secretary, 37, of Richmond to Joshua Adam Lamb, maintenance, 40 of Richmond
• April Marie Everman, surgical tech, 38, of Lexington to Aaron Christopher Daniel Evans, medical warehouse, 39, of Lexington
April 13
• Selina Dale Flannery, Force Dance Academy, 23, of Richmond to Tyler Scott Tays, firefighter/EMT, 23, of Winchester
