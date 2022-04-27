Madison County Marriage Licenses: April 7 - 13, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

April 7

• Leah Lucinda McQueen, medical assistant, 23, of Annville to Logan Mark Gabbard, CV operator, 24, of Richmond

April 8

• Heather Nichole Cunningham, stay at home mom, 24, of Richmond to Jacob Alexander Hornback, supervisor, 24, or Richmond

• Latori Lee Thurman, social worker, 38, of Lexington to Harold Wayne Creech, retired, 38, of Beattyville

April 11

• Malori Kay Vance, secretary, 37, of Richmond to Joshua Adam Lamb, maintenance, 40 of Richmond

• April Marie Everman, surgical tech, 38, of Lexington to Aaron Christopher Daniel Evans, medical warehouse, 39, of Lexington

 April 13

• Selina Dale Flannery, Force Dance Academy, 23, of Richmond to Tyler Scott Tays, firefighter/EMT, 23, of Winchester

Recommended for you