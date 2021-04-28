Madison County Marriage License's: April 8 - 14, 2021

April 12
• Megan Nicole Wilson (28) of Richmond to Cody Ryan Campbell (27) of Richmond
• David Andrew King (26) of Berea to Kayla Cheyenne Miller (27) of Berea
• Cheyenne Nicole Brumbaugh (27) to Jeffrey Nathaniel Clemments, Jr (38) of Richmond
April 13
• Darla Renee Cornish (45) of Lawrenceburg, KY to Raymond Gregory Ross (48) of Richmond
• Kelsey Nicholle Givens (27) of Richmond to Christopher Douglass Kelly (36) of Richmond
• Darlene Jackson (72) of Berea to Michael Lloyd Chandler (70) of Berea
• Karlee Beth Pennington (20) of Richmond to Jakob Chandler Tharp (19) of Richmond
• Adryan Dwan Bray (27) of Richmond to Andrew Winston Martin (29) of Richmond
• Sara Marie Kamer (31) of Lexington, KY to Wesley Gareth Howard (37) of Salyersville, KY
