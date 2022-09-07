Madison County Marriage Licenses: August 18 - 24, 2022

Aug. 18 

• Serena Nicole Almusali, manager, 30, of Lexington to Korey William Stamper, general manager, 29, of Lexington

• Jonathan Martin Powell, production manager, 51, of Richmond to Shirley Murillo-Paniagua, homemaker, 47, of Richmond

 

Aug. 19

• Leah Jill Fultz, cardiac sonographer, 53, of Richmond to Marvin Lee Whitesides, Amazon Air, 59 of Richmond

• Rachel Elise Parker, receptionist, 22, of Berea to Jeffery Scott Barnett, plumber tech, 22, of Richmond

 

Aug. 22

• Juanita Louise Lovett, unemployed, 23, of Richmond to Brandon Codey Rawlins, HVAC, 28, of Richmond

• Terry Lee Morgan, author/writer, 50, of Greensburg, Indiana to Aubrey Gayle Booker, home health, 25, of Greensburg, Indiana

• David Back, unemployed, 32, of Jackson to Billie Jean Shelton, unemployed, 32, of Jackson

• Jeffery Lee Hollenbeck, CDL Driver/bar manager, 42, to Ashley Kyle McIntosh, nurse, 48, of Berea

• Jamie Javier Rivera, disabled, 62 of Berea to Silvia Rosa Rivera, unemployed, 59, of Berea

• Brittany Faye McIntosh, correctional officer, 32, of Berea to Ronald Brent McIntosh, machine operator, 41, of Berea

• Sabrina Nicole May, unemployed, 26 of Richmond to Alex Lynn Howell, registered nurse, 27, of Richmond

 

Aug. 24

• Madeline Shaw Aumiller, RN, 27, of Richmond to Kevin Lyle Mitchell, logistics broker, 31, of Richmond

• Lynley Rae Puckett, Carhartt, 22, of Richmond to Dustin Wayne Day, Okonite, 23, of Richmond

• Erin Brooke Young, sales associate, 31, of Richmond to Dylan Bryce Wagers, mechanic, 29, of Richmond

• Tabitha Louise Herbst, realtor, 47, of Richmond to Jason Lee Couch, HVAC contractor, 37, of Richmond

• Glendon Lee Eversole, unemployed, 33, of Berea to Julie Rebecca Horn, supervisor Maximus, 47, of Berea

