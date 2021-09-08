Madison County Marriage Licenses: August 19 - 25, 2021

Aug. 18
• Madison Sue Knable, Walmart Associate, 18 of Richmond to Nicholas Clint Harrison, Walmart Associate, 18 of Stanton
Aug. 19
• Cassandra Janelle Fry, customer service rep, 22 of Richmond to Austin Myers Webb, security guard, 23 of Richmond
• Sofia Kathryn Clendening, retired, 65 of Richmond to Christopher Lee Cordes, retired, 60 of Richmond
• Courtney Lynn Martin, 25 of Paint Lick to Phillip Miley Cain, auto-technician, 43 of Paint Lick
• Haley Alexis Hill, student, 22 of Richmond to Travis Dean Buck, lumber yard, 26 of Richmond
• Sunshine Renae Cogar, assistant teacher, 24 of Rockford, Tennessee to Guy Luke Garrison, materials handler, 24 of Knoxville, Tennessee
Aug. 23
• Amber Lynn Sheffer, scheduler, 25,of Richmond to Edward Lynn McIntosh, III, sales, 29 of Richmond
• Samantha Jean Clark, caregiver, 28 of Richmond to Mark Douglas McKinney, 30 of Richmond
Aug. 24
• Emily Elizabeth Roark, supply chain analyst, 25 of Richmond to Shawn Alexander Lewis, manager in training, 26 of Richmond
• Jordan Adele Powell, physical therapy assistant, 20, Berea to Tyler Glen Jackson, accountant, 23, Berea
• Evan Harrison Ross Brown, data analyst, 31 of Richmond to Sarah Jean Keil, registered nurse, 36 of Richmond
Aug. 25
• Drew Aaron Hawkins, food service, 33 of Waco to Meghan Paige Bostic, non-profit manager, 33 of Waco
