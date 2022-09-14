Madison County Marriage Licenses: August 25 - 31, 2022

Aug. 29
•. Ricki Jean Lay, student, 22, of Brodhead to Michael Donald Reinhardt, supervisor, 34 of Richmond
• Amber Kailey Silver, store associate, 23, of Richmond to Austin Blake Crawley, unemployed, 24, of Richmond
• Robin Denise Tapper, disabled, 54, of Richmond to Steven David Risen, caretaker, 48, of Richmond
• Justin Burleigh Rawlins, accountant, 34, of Richmond to Brittany Michelle Camenish, periodontist, 35, of Richmond
Aug. 31
• Caroline Madison Napier, unemployed, 25, of Richmond to Jonah Phillip Justice, medic, 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming,
• Emily Paige McHone, unemployed, 24, of Waco to Leonard Michael Dyer, construction management, 29, of Waco
• Bethany Brooke Bailey, psychotherapist, 29 of Lexington to Jamison David Williams, transcriptionist, 31, of Lexington
