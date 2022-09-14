Madison County Marriage Licenses: August 25 - 31, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Aug. 29

•. Ricki Jean Lay, student, 22, of Brodhead to Michael Donald Reinhardt, supervisor, 34 of Richmond

• Amber Kailey Silver, store associate, 23, of Richmond to Austin Blake Crawley, unemployed, 24, of Richmond

• Robin Denise Tapper, disabled, 54, of Richmond to Steven David Risen, caretaker, 48, of Richmond

• Justin Burleigh Rawlins, accountant, 34, of Richmond to Brittany Michelle Camenish, periodontist, 35, of Richmond

Aug. 31

• Caroline Madison Napier, unemployed, 25, of Richmond to Jonah Phillip Justice, medic, 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming,

• Emily Paige McHone, unemployed, 24, of Waco to Leonard Michael Dyer, construction management, 29, of Waco

• Bethany Brooke Bailey, psychotherapist, 29 of Lexington to Jamison David Williams, transcriptionist, 31, of Lexington

Recommended for you