Madison County Marriage Licenses: August 3 - 9, 2023

Aug. 4
• Elliott Tyler Jackson, Army, 29, of Mt. Vernon to Sarah Louise Shorey, quality analyst, 35, of Utica, New York
• Joshua Paul Lane, registered nurse, 26, of Berea to Artem Terzi, housekeeping, 22, of Berea
• Janet Nicole Farthing, unemployed, 35, of Richmond to Matthew Riddell, machine operator, 31, of Richmond
• Regina Rene Washington, public health/education, 52, of Lexington to Alva Lee Arthur, retired, 79, of Richmond
Aug. 7
• Elijah Rahim Hicks, Watson Fellow, 23, of Stanton to Moriah Grace Wilbur, grant writer, 24, of Nicholasville
• Kristen Leigh Wright, sales, 26, of Daniel Island, South Carolina to Ian Joseph Rowe, sales, 28, of Daniel Island, South Carolina
• Eric Matthew Kauffman, restaurant manager, 23, of Richmond to Kaitlyn Dawn Colliver, community work, 22, of Richmond
• Jesse Lynn Miller, therapist, 34, of Richmond to Tyler Shane Willis, social worker, 31, of Richmond
• Kati Bershov, unemployed, 24, of Lexington to Rakia Shertz, locksmith, 23, of Lexington
• Theresa Lynn Johnson, nanny, 50, of Richmond to Duane James Stokes, retired, 56, of Richmond
• Brittany Paige O’Hara, healthcare, 27, of Richmond to James Thomas Tremblay, TSA, 30, of Richmond
Aug. 9
• Kristina Gayle Bautista-Sierra, disabled, 42, of Richmond to Jason Christian Berry, disabled, 36, of Richmond
• Peyton Abigayle Metcalfe, phlebotomist, 23, of Richmond to Joel Alexander McNair, pharmacy technician, 28, of Richmond
• Alyssa Anne Morrison, insurance broker, 26, of Richmond to Zachary Reed Lakes, production manager, 29, of Richmond
Maria Magdalena Echeverria, shop administrator, 30, of Richmond to Luiz Miguel Cornelio, roofer, 28, of Richmond
• Dylan Blake Havens, sales, 28, of Richmond to Coralyn Marie Kinney, self-employed, 27, of Waco
• Carina Trujillo-Ayala, server, 35, of Richmond to Adonias Perez-Cruz, server, 30, of Richmond
• Kalena Anne Zometa, team manager, 26, of Richmond to Mickey James Ronald Deaton, cook, 29, of RichmondMa
