Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 1 - 7, 2022

Dec. 1
• Rickie Hendrix, sales, 50 of Berea to Jennie Malissa Davidson Lieutenant home incarceration, 40, of Berea
• Nitckia Aileen Santiago, teacher, 31, of Richmond to Jorge Juan Martinez Rodriguez, unemployed, 31, of Richmond
• Haley Jean McNeese, PT/OT technician, 26, of Richmond to Casey James Metts, pharmacist, 27, of Richmond
• Holly Nicole Newman, bank teller, 31, of Irvine to Joseph Virgil Riddell, warehouse tech, 24, of Irvine
Dec. 2
• Courtney Lynne Watson, registered nurse, 30, of Berea to Jessie Allen Duty, plumber, 26, of Berea
Dec. 5
• Mitchell Lee Gilbert, disabled, 52, of Berea to Cynthia Louise Taylor, retired, 71, of Berea
• Brittany Danielle Bentley, dental hygienist, 35, of Berea to Juan Manuel Rojas, waiter, 30, of Berea
Dec. 7
• Phillip Whisman Brashear, retired, 80, of Richmond to Paula Raye Avery, retired, 70, of Richmond
• Kacie Marina Dotson, teacher, 24, of Richmond to Thomas Mattias Warrington, state government, 22, of Richmond
• Angel Lee Crowder, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to David Adam McKinght, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, 24, of Richmond
• Jacob Durang Reitz, salesman, 23, of Richmond to Rebecca Nola Phelps, teacher, 22, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.