Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 1 - 7, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Dec. 1

• Rickie Hendrix, sales, 50 of Berea to Jennie Malissa Davidson Lieutenant home incarceration, 40, of Berea

• Nitckia Aileen Santiago, teacher, 31, of Richmond to Jorge Juan Martinez Rodriguez, unemployed, 31, of Richmond

• Haley Jean McNeese, PT/OT technician, 26, of Richmond to Casey James Metts, pharmacist, 27, of Richmond

• Holly Nicole Newman, bank teller, 31, of Irvine to Joseph Virgil Riddell, warehouse tech, 24, of Irvine

 

Dec. 2

• Courtney Lynne Watson, registered nurse, 30, of Berea to Jessie Allen Duty, plumber, 26, of Berea

Dec. 5

 • Mitchell Lee Gilbert, disabled, 52, of Berea to Cynthia Louise Taylor, retired, 71, of Berea

• Brittany Danielle Bentley, dental hygienist, 35, of Berea to Juan Manuel Rojas, waiter, 30, of Berea

Dec. 7

• Phillip Whisman Brashear, retired, 80, of Richmond to Paula Raye Avery, retired, 70, of Richmond

• Kacie Marina Dotson, teacher, 24, of Richmond to Thomas Mattias Warrington, state government, 22, of Richmond

• Angel Lee Crowder, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to David Adam McKinght, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, 24, of Richmond

• Jacob Durang Reitz, salesman, 23, of Richmond to Rebecca Nola Phelps, teacher, 22, of Richmond

