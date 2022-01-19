Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 29, 2021 - January 6, 2022

Dec. 29
• Bobbi Jo Walker, CSR, 47, of Richmond to Travis Martin Akers, contractor, 37, of Richmond
Jan 3
• Dillon Bryant Conley, insurance salesman, 23, of Richmond to Sarrisa McKaley Hale, car rental management trainee, 21 of Richmond
• Charles Glen Walling, disabled, 53, or Richmond to Sheila Gail Cox, disabled, 61, of Richmond
• Theodore Calvin Herr, banker, 28, of Richmond to Victoria Elizabeth Tillman, retail management, 26, of Richmond
• Ryan Dalton Rife, medical laboratory technologist, 21 of Richmond to Madison Elizabeth Stiltner, accounting assistant, 20, of Richmond
Jan. 4
• Melissa Pearl Potter, healthcare, 37, of Berea to Rodman Esreal Tolliver, unemployed, 50, of Berea
Kenneth Darrell Johnson, delivery driver, 40 of Berea to Brittany Nicole Lawson cashier, 33, of Berea
Jan. 6
• Alexis Nicole Albright, certified nursing assistant, 23 of Versailles to Griffan Wallace Smarr, environmental consultant, 24, of Versailles
• Joshua Adam Evans, mechanic, 38, of Richmond to Amanda Gail Perkins, retail, 42, of Richmond
• Nathaniel John Moberly, press operator,38, of Berea to Jennifer Michelle Stamper, production scheduler, 42, of Berea
• Timothy Wayne Elam, siding installer, 44 of Richmond to Christina Summer Taulbee, certified nursing assistant, 38 of Richmond
• Trisha Jade Smith, daycare teacher, 21 of Richmond to Adrian Taylor Lane, Army, 21, El Paso, Texas
• Nicky Lee Clark, retired, 67, of Mt. Sterling to Joni Lea Weber, retired, 65, of Richmond
• Hayley Nicole Bunch, stay at home mom, 21 of Dry Ridge to Randall Seth Bradley, machine operator, 26, of Dry Ridge
